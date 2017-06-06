The Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 12 Trailer Promises Fresh Feuds, More Tears, & A Lavish New Housewife!

Home Videos Photos Shop
6/06/2017

So much DRAMA!

The Real Housewives Of Orange County may be down Heather Dubrow, but life has certainly moved on for the OG housewives. As you may recall, season 11 of the Bravo hit left Vicki Gunvalson once again at odds with her castmates (with the expectation being Kelly Dodd). Well, thanks to the recently dropped season 12 trailer, it seems as though the tension between the ladies hasn't gotten any better!

The teaser not only features Vicki's longtime feud with Shannon Beador, but it also introduces new housewife Peggy Sulahian as Miz Dodd's latest enemy. Sulahian has already made history as she's the network's 100th housewife — OMG!

Joining Vicki, Kelly, Shannon, and Peggy are returning cast members Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and on-off housewife Lydia McLaughlin! And it looks like these ladies are going to bicker about everything, especially since they've stretch the Brooks Ayers lying about cancer plot as far as they can.

In fact, at one point this season, the women will focus on rumors that Judge's husband Eddie is gay. *Gasp* Be sure to ch-ch-check out the dramatic AF trailer for yourself (below)… you know you want to!

