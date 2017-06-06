Former MMA Fighter War Machine Sentenced To Life In Prison For Violence Against Ex-Girlfriend

War Machine will be living the rest of his days behind bars.

Former professional MMA fighter Nathan Koppenhaver has been sentenced to life in prison for brutally beating and sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend Christy Mack in 2014.

The 32-year-old was found guilty on 29 out of 34 charges on Monday in a Las Vegas court.

However, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on charges of attempted murder and attempted murder with a weapon against Mack.

The former athlete's attorney was "disappointed" in the verdict, telling E! News:

"We're very disappointed in the verdict but we have the highest respect for the jury system and respect the perspicacity of this jury. Even so, we haven't the luxury of dwelling upon the verdict. It's time to pour all of our efforts into a motion for a new trial and toward securing the best sentence we can for Mr. Koppenhaver."

War Machine has the possibility of parole in 36 years, making the earliest that he will be released from prison is when he's 71 years old.

[Image via Las Vegas Police Dept..]

