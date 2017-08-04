Home Videos Photos Shop
Robert Pattinson Clarifies His Dog Masturbation Comments!

8/04/2017

Maybe comedy isn't his strong suit…

As we reported, on Thursday, Robert Pattinson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he claimed the director of his upcoming movie Good Time insisted he give a dog an actual "hand job."

Once the Twilight star's comments went viral, PETA announced they were launching an investigation to see if any laws were broken.

Fast forward to Friday, RPatz is clarifying his "embarrassing" remarks in order to dampen the controversy! He said:

"The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiraled out of control. What didn't come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set. We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal."

The British babe makes it clear that the cast and crew of his new flick did NOT do anything wrong, and he was simply trying to make Kimmel laugh.

"Everyone involved in Good Time are amazing professionals and have come together to make a movie that I'm extremely proud of. I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression."

Case closed.

