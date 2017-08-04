Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Housewives Britney Selena Gomez Kesha PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Music Minute, Legal Matters, Usher, Mischa Barton, Sad Sad, Twitter, Health, Mental Health, Sex, STD, Scary!, Controversy, Blac Chyna >> Usher Facing New STD Lawsuit — From Two More Women & A Man!
« Previous story
Read Luann de Lesseps' First Public Statement Since Announcing Her Divorce HERE!
Next story »
No Fan Will Make It Through Aisha Tyler's Final Episode Of The Talk Without Crying — Watch The Tear-Filled Highlights HERE!
See All Comments