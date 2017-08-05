Chris Brown's Daughter Launches Her Own Clothing Line — At Three Years Old!

Why waste time doing things like going to preschool or playing with your toys?!

Chris Brown's daughter is getting straight down to business, opening up her own clothing line AS A THREE-YEAR OLD!!!

Related: The Various Chris Brown Dramas Never End!

Royalty Brown has unveiled a new unisex clothing line for children, according to TMZ, and the collection will include monster graphics, two-piece outfits, and –in what's sure to be controversial — cosmetics.

Of course, this isn't Royalty's doing alone. Momma Nia Guzman is helping with the venture (and not Chris).

Breezy has his own clothing line called Black Pyramid, too, so it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in this case.

Thoughts?!

Video: Chris Performs At The BET Awards

Good to use Royalty's name and baby fame to start a clothing line now, or is she being exploited considering she's so young??

Share your opinions in the comments (below)!!!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby momma drama, business blitz, chris brown, cute kidz, fashion smashion, music minute, news