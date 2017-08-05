Fox News Suspends TV Host Eric Bolling Over Multiple Lewd Photo Allegations

Well, now it's definitely official: Fox News has yet another scandal on their hands.

This afternoon, the cable TV network suspended host Eric Bolling as their response to the discovery of at least three different women at the station having been sent "lewd" and "unsolicited" text messages from him in the past few years.

A spokesperson for Fox News emailed a statement to the media, saying:

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway."

Yikes.

