Listen To This: Turn It Up!

Macklemore has pulled off quite the comeback!

This new era is so glorious!

The rapper's new release, Marmalade, features Lil Yachty and reminds us a bit of that other MC's song iSpy.

Childlike vibe with adult lyrics and a feel-good vibe.

This is such a hit!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Macklemore!

Tags: listen to this, macklemore