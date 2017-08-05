R. Kelly Denies His Concerts Are Being Canceled After Latest Sex Scandal Grows

Even though venues taking it upon themselves to cancel concerts citing low ticket sales and a lack of interest, R. Kelly says it's all bull shit!

The singer is in the middle of a major sex scandal right now, in case you hadn't heard, and he's fighting back against the notion that the plug is being pulled on his concerts!

In an Instagram video posted on Friday evening, R. Kelly denies all the persistent reports that his tour has been cut short, and he lashes out at people saying he's not really selling many tickets any more.

❌MT. PLEASANT❌ get ready for an experience you won't soon forget. #KellzinTown …. now hashtag that!A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

