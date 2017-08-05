Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Housewives Britney Selena Gomez Kesha PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Music Minute, Wacky, Tacky & True, Legal Matters, R. Kelly, Sex, Scary!, Instagram, Controversy >> R. Kelly Denies His Concerts Are Being Canceled After Latest Sex Scandal Grows

R. Kelly Denies His Concerts Are Being Canceled After Latest Sex Scandal Grows

8/05/2017 11:55 AM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooMusic MinuteWacky, Tacky & TrueLegal MattersR. KellySexScary!InstagramControversy

no title

Even though venues taking it upon themselves to cancel concerts citing low ticket sales and a lack of interest, R. Kelly says it's all bull shit!

The singer is in the middle of a major sex scandal right now, in case you hadn't heard, and he's fighting back against the notion that the plug is being pulled on his concerts!

Related: One Of R. Kelly's Victims Has Lawyered Up!

In an Instagram video posted on Friday evening, R. Kelly denies all the persistent reports that his tour has been cut short, and he lashes out at people saying he's not really selling many tickets any more.

Watch his response (below)!!!

Wow!!! Hashtag that, indeed.

Thoughts???

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Chris Brown's Daughter Launches Her Own Clothing Line — At Three Years Old!
Next story »
Fox News Host Eric Bolling Sent 'Unsolicited' & 'Lewd' Pics To At Least Three Female Colleagues
See All Comments