Selena Gomez Is Not Getting It Right!

Holy shit, Caitlyn Jenner...

The controversial star is now claiming that she did NOT mean to wear a "Make America Great Again" hat on purpose back on Thursday, when she took a TON of heat from the internet for her ill-fated decision to rock the ridiculous red hat.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn's excuse is fucking pathetic, too.

She claims that she was all set to leave to play golf in Thousand Oaks, California, when she realized she needed to wear a hat for the drive, since she was making it in a 1960s Austin-Healey convertible with no top and a ton of wind.

That's when -- get this -- she "rummaged through the ten hats in her closet" and apparently

