Aaron Carter Apparently Broke Up With His Girlfriend Right Before Coming Out As Bisexual

When Aaron Carter came out as bisexual over the weekend, it was apparently just days — at most — after breaking up with his girlfriend, Madison Parker.

The two had been spotted together as recently as a few days ago — the were driving around El Lay together on Tuesday after his surgery — but now it's over.

According to TMZ, the break-up was apparently a long time in coming, and was at least partially tied to the news of Aaron's bisexuality being made public.

His rep informed the outlet that the break-up was mutual, and even passed on a quote that indicates the pair still has a lot of mutual care and respect for each other (below):

"[Aaron and Madison] love each other and respect one another dearly."

So there you have it.

Very mature!

A hectic week for Aaron continues with this news, but just as was the case with his coming out, hopefully greater things are ahead for him! He's well on the way and we are thinking good thoughts!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

