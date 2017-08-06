Home Videos Photos Shop
Elon Musk Splits From Amber Heard, Who Is Reportedly 'Devastated' About The Breakup

8/06/2017

Amber Heard is reportedly "devastated" after billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk broke up with her over the weekend.

According to reports in The Mail on Sunday, Heard ended things with the actress a week ago, opting to return to El Lay by himself while Amber stays in Australia and the two have emotionally gone their separate ways, as well.

A source speaking to the media on Sunday revealed more about what happened and what caused the breakup in the first place, saying:

"It's all over between Amber and Elon and she's devastated. It was his decision. He ended it a week ago. He'd heard certain things about her behavior that didn't sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon's back in LA while she's licking her wounds in Australia."

Whoa.

Musk, of course, is worth billions of dollars after founding PayPal, Tesla, and several other ventures.

For now, it looks like both are back to being single.

Wow!!!

[Image via FayesVision/AEDT/WENN.]

