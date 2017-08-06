Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Selena Gomez Katy Perry Kesha PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, R.I.P., Tech Talk, Sad Sad, Viral: News >> Somebody Is Trying To Sell Items From Chester Bennington's Memorial Service On eBay

Somebody Is Trying To Sell Items From Chester Bennington's Memorial Service On eBay

8/06/2017 11:41 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteR.I.P.Tech TalkSad SadViral: News

no title

This is disgusting.

Chester Bennington's private memorial service may have been just last week, but already somebody is trying to profit off it by selling off memorial items on eBay.

Related: Chester's Widow Releases Poignant Statement Following His Suicide

Fortunately, sources close to TMZ are reporting that the family and inner circle who loved Bennington successfully stepped up and helped stop the person from being able to sell their memorial items.

If you'll remember, as we reported last week, the Linkin Park frontman's funeral service included rock-themed memorabilia like lanyards and wristbands, as if everyone attending were a VIP at a concert.

Family members and loved ones also specifically made sure the funeral was a private event, with no cameras, reporters, or general public involved at that ceremony.

Even though that was just a week ago, by Tuesday, some of the memorabilia wound up on the auction deal site. Come on, people!!!

Thankfully, eBay does not allow items to be sold that "attempt to profit from tragedy," and so when they became aware of the merchandise being made available, they contacted the seller and "educated" them, in addition to taking it all down.

That wasn't before bids topped $50,000, though…

Related: 911 Call Released In Bennington Suicide Death

At least eBay did the right thing — but shame on this person for trying to sell items in the first place. Tacky! What is with people who do stuff like this?!

Insiders believe it's somebody connected to production work for Linkin Park, considering the seller's account had apparently previously sold LP merchandise on eBay, too.

Ugh!!!

[Image via Charlie Steffens/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Whoa! Watch This Kid Belt Out An INCREDIBLE Rendition Of Let It Go In Front Of Idina Menzel!
Next story »
Kylie Jenner's Butt: An Evolution In Photos!
See All Comments