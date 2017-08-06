Katy Perry And Robert Pattinson Get VERY Close In Outing Saturday Night -- New Couple Alert??
Well, well, well...
Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were spotted last night getting very cozy together in a restaurant booth, according to TMZ!
Video: Katy Is Set To Host The 2017 MTV VMAs!
The pair dined at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, opting for the romantic joint and sitting very close together -- although they reportedly were there with a few other people, as well.
It's still unclear about whether
[Image via IPA/WENN.]