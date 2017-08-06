Home Videos Photos Shop
Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Third Son!

no title

So happy for Kailyn Lowry!!

The Teen Mom 2 star has given birth to her third child, a baby boy that entered the world last night at some point to join big brothers Isaac (7), and Lincoln (3).

Hours after the birth, Lowry confirmed that she had, in fact, given birth by sharing tweets on her official Twitter account about he now three boys that are no doubt bringing incredible joy to her life (below):

Awww!!

So great — and so happy for Kailyn!!

Congrats, girl!!

[Image via Instagram.]

