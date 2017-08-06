Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Third Son!

So happy for Kailyn Lowry!!

The Teen Mom 2 star has given birth to her third child, a baby boy that entered the world last night at some point to join big brothers Isaac (7), and Lincoln (3).

Related: Jenelle Evans Gets Real About Almost Dying

Hours after the birth, Lowry confirmed that she had, in fact, given birth by sharing tweets on her official Twitter account about he now three boys that are no doubt bringing incredible joy to her life (below):

Mother of boys 💙

— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) August 6, 2017

I still don't have a baby name 😂💙

— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) August 6, 2017

Awww!!

So great — and so happy for Kailyn!!

Congrats, girl!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: awwwww, baby blabber, baby bump watch, cute and contemporary families, cute kidz, cute!, cuteness!, family, health, heartwarming, kailyn lowry, pregnancy talk, pregnant, reality tv, teen mom, tv news