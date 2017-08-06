Katy Perry And Robert Pattinson Get VERY Close In Outing Saturday Night — New Couple Alert??

Well, well, well…

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were spotted last night getting very cozy together in a restaurant booth, according to TMZ!

The pair dined at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, opting for the romantic joint and sitting very close together — although they reportedly were there with a few other people, as well.

It's still unclear about whether this means anything, but come on… the rumors have been swirling and there was even a picture snapped of the two very close and cozy in what is a VERY romantic restaurant!!!

Hmmm…

Katy is split from Orlando Bloom, and Robert has moved on from FKA twigs… so does this mean these two are Hollywood's newest couple?!

Here we go…

Thoughts on these two together, Perezcious readers?! Share your comments IN the comments (below)!!!

