She may not technically be a Kardashian, but her butt is!

Since her new show Life Of Kylie premieres on E! tonight (Sunday, August 6), we thought we'd celebrate by taking a look at Kylie Jenner's ass, and how it magically appeared through the years!

As seen (above), the famous pouter has definitely gotten juicier since 2011. Maybe she's doing a lot of squats??

To see the evolution of her derriere…

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Butt: An Evolution In Photos"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Butt: An Evolution In Photos"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Butt: An Evolution In Photos"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Butt: An Evolution In Photos"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Butt: An Evolution In Photos"

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Pacific Coast News Online.]

Tags: buttz, knifestyles, kylie jenner, photos!, reality tv, teens, young hollywood