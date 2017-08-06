Listen To This: Cold Breeze By The Ocean!

We love us some Scarlet Pleasure. And if you like Tove Love, you will really dig them too!

The Danish band are giving us fuzzy pop. Some might call it druggy, but this doesn't feel dark.

Their song Deja Vu is a big hit in Denmark and it's so very European - in the very best way possible!

Check it out above!

to listen to more music from Scarlet Pleasure!

