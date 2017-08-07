Home Videos Photos Shop
Stars You Never Knew Were Bisexual!

Stars You Never Knew Were Bisexual!

8/07/2017

aaron carter bisexual gallery

Out and proud!

As you surely saw, Aaron Carter dropped a major truth bomb over the weekend when he admitted that he identifies as being bisexual. Bravo!!

We're so proud of the Fool's Gold singer for being candid about his sexuality and are excited to reveal that he joins a long list of celebs who've admitted they're attracted to both men and women. In fact, there are NUMEROUS celebs on this list that you may not have realized are bisexual.

Be sure to discover the full list for yourself (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

