Anna Faris Got REAL About The 'Loneliness' Of Playing A 'Public Character' A Mere Week Before Her Separation Announcement

Talk about a warning sign!

It appears Anna Faris teased her separation news on her Unqualified podcast last week before making it official on Sunday evening. As we previously reported, fans were left shocked as Anna and her husband, Chris Pratt announced they were legally separating after eight years of marriage.

While the Mom actress didn't outwardly discuss marital problems, she did talk about the loneliness that accompanies fame. During a candid chat with guest musician Josh Ostrander, the industry vet noted she often feels the need to play a certain role while in public.

The House Bunny star admitted:

"I play a character on MOM, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character. There's definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh…"

When Ostrander noted it "breaks" his heart to see how she handles herself in public, Anna confirmed that the situation is a hard one. She continued:

"I play a public character. I laugh loud sometimes — maybe too loud but it is a public character sometimes. Like, if I have a red carpet thing or whatever, which I'm never comfortable, but I'm always like, ‘I'm fine!' And it never feels like me."

Oof. This certainly shines a light onto issues many of us may not have realized Anna struggles with. Nonetheless, we're really impressed with her candor and vulnerability!

We're wishing both Anna and Chris only the best during this intense time.

