Watch Beyoncé Fangirl Over Kendrick Lamar HERE!

Watch Beyoncé Fangirl Over Kendrick Lamar HERE!

8/07/2017 9:26 PM ET

Just because she has three kids doesn't mean she can't have some weekend fun!

On Sunday, Beyoncé — along with Kelly Rowland and daughter Blue Ivy Carter — were spotted at Kendrick Lamar's concert in El Lay!

The former Destiny's Child members were seen jamming out to Humble and Alright!

We're guessing JAY-Z stayed at home to take care of their new twins Sir and Rumi Carter!

To see Bey fangirl out, ch-ch-check out the videos (below)!

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Judy Eddy/WENN.]

