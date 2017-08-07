Watch Beyoncé Fangirl Over Kendrick Lamar HERE!

Whenever a beloved Hollywood power couple splits, people look for someone to blame.

And because no nanny was involved (that we know of) in the downfall of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' marriage, fans are pointing the finger at the next logical target: Jennifer Lawrence.

On Sunday, the couple announced they would be legally separating after eight years of marriage -- but didn't go into detail about why they split other than that they were trying "really hard for a long time."

Well, Twitter is putting together some theories, and most were quick to accuse Lawrence of getting too close to Pratt on the set of their 2016 film Passengers!

Related: Anna Spoke On 'Loneliness' A Week Before Separation Announcement

Back in 2015, there were rumors that Faris was nervous her husband would cheat on her with J.Law while shooting the sci-fi flick. The Mom star was particularly rocked by the reports, admitting reading the claims was "weirdly stinging."

Now that the twosome has called it quits, fans shared their own stinging theories on the Joy actress's involvement -- some even betted it wouldn't be long until Pratt and Lawrence announced they were dating!

We can't say we're behind this theory, mostly because the blonde bombshell is "getting serious" with her older man Darren Aronofsky.

But that didn't stop J.Law from getting blamed for the breakup of the year -- see what people had to say the drama (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]