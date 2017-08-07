Home Videos Photos Shop
The Love Story That Captured Everyone's Hearts: Chris Pratt & Anna Faris — In Photos!

8/07/2017

As we're sure you've seen, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris ripped everyone's hearts out on Sunday night by announcing their decision to legally separate.

We guess this just goes to show everything isn't always as it appears… especially on social media!

But that doesn't make the blow any easier.

Grab some tissues and take a journey through Jack's parents' love journey (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Chris Pratt & Anna Faris' Love Story — In Photos!"

