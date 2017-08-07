Home Videos Photos Shop
MTV Alum Danny Dias' Official Cause Of Death Revealed

MTV Alum Danny Dias' Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Danny Dias

Danny Dias' official cause of death has been revealed.

According to the New York medical examiner, the former MTV star died of natural causes due to complications stemming from years of chronic substance abuse.

TMZ reports there was no evidence of drugs in the reality star's system at the time of death, and that the two lacerations found on his arm were not a contributing factor. He was 34 years old.

Rest in peace.

