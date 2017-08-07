See, Ed Sheeran, THIS Is How You Do A Game Of Thrones Cameo!

Remember a couple weeks ago when Ed Sheeran cameoed on Game Of Thrones?

Of course you do! You literally couldn't miss it!

Unlike that one, after which fans said they were totally pulled out of the episode, NY Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had his own moment on Sunday night's The Spoils Of War, and we bet you didn't even notice!

In case you missed it, here was the ENTIRE cameo:

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr

— Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

Didn't notice, didja?

Even if you didn't know Noah, the 6'6" stud nicknamed Thor because of his long blonde hair, there's nothing in the clip that stops the show and says, "Look what celeb we got here!"

No, this is in line with other cameos, like metal band Mastodon, who were wildlings-turned-zombie in last season's Hardhome and again in the season 7 premiere.

Fans probably only knew to look for it because he talked about it to Sports Illustrated back in April, saying:

"It's a dream come true. I think it's the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in Game of Thrones is an unbelievable feeling."

And to someone who had no idea who he was, it was just another piece of the action.

See? That's how it's done!

Just after the episode aired and people were starting to spot him, Syndergaard tweeted:

To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥

At least I didn't throw behind him.

— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017



Ha! Love it!

We'll be keeping an eye out for "Thor" in other things from now on, too! Like our dreams!

