Love 'Em Or Over 'Em: How Do YOU Feel About Jennifer Lawrence These Days??

It seems all of America wants to strike out at something to release their frustration over the breakup of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

The big scapegoat at the moment seems to be Jennifer Lawrence, who was famously rumored to have led the Jurassic World star astray.

That whole thing was awkward, but it was so long ago; are people just finding it easy to throw the blame her way? Is it because…

Everyone is totally over J.Law??

Has she become the next Gwyneth Paltrow or Anne Hathaway — i.e., the next once-beloved star that the public just got totally sick of?

We could definitely see the cracks when people finally called her out on taking jobs playing characters in their late 30s and early 40s (usually for David O. Russell). That totally felt like people were feeling oversaturated with Jen.

Then she got backlash for making fun of a reporter using his phone at the Golden Globes — even though he seemed to need it to translate his question to English.

Oh, and when she was caught scratching her butt with sacred rocks no one really saw it as adorably awkward so much as thoughtless and disrespectful.

Finally the hate seemed to cross the tipping point when the combined star power of Lawrence and Pratt was unable to save their sci-fi love story Passengers from flopping.

It definitely feels like fans have turned the corner on their J.Love.

How do YOU feel about her??

