Prince Charles! You naughty bloke!

In a newly-unearthed interview, Princess Diana revealed before her tragic death that she caught her husband having phone sex with his longtime mistress (and now wife), Camilla Parker Bowles, while sitting on the toilet!

According to The Sun, footage filmed in the months before that Paris car wreck shows Lady Di talking about Charles' affair -- and now the BBC cameraman responsible for the interview is sharing his diary about the experience!

The anonymous videographer remembered Diana saying Camilla was the "raunchier of the two":

