Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Anna Faris Beyoncé Taylor Swift Katy PerezTV
Home >> Royals Royce, Love Line, Sex, Breakups >> You'll Never Guess Where Princess Diana Caught Prince Charles Having Phone Sex With Camilla!

You'll Never Guess Where Princess Diana Caught Prince Charles Having Phone Sex With Camilla!

8/07/2017 12:01 PM ET | Filed under: Royals RoyceLove LineSexBreakups

Prince Charles

Prince Charles! You naughty bloke!

In a newly-unearthed interview, Princess Diana revealed before her tragic death that she caught her husband having phone sex with his longtime mistress (and now wife), Camilla Parker Bowles, while sitting on the toilet!

According to The Sun, footage filmed in the months before that Paris car wreck shows Lady Di talking about Charles' affair — and now the BBC cameraman responsible for the interview is sharing his diary about the experience!

Related: Prince Harry Says No One In The Royal Family 'Wants To Be King Or Queen'!

The anonymous videographer remembered Diana saying Camilla was the "raunchier of the two":

"She caught Charles and Camilla de flagrante after listening in to his phone calls. She described how she came to listen to their phone calls. In one, Charles was sitting on the toilet seat when she caught him."

Consequently, Di reportedly "would do everything possible to make sure Charles never became King":

"She wanted William to succeed to the throne when the Queen died. Diana clearly saw her role as the power behind William. She had this somewhat romantic idea of being a king-maker, the mother behind the monarch."

The recordings are said to be aired in the upcoming doc Diana: In Her Own Words.

What a royal fuck boy!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
The Ups & Downs & Ups Of Beyoncé’s Marriage To JAY-Z!
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Crazy Journey To Parenthood!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Cozy Up Poolside — LOOK!
Next story »
Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast Teams Up With David Hasselhoff For The Weirdest Music Video You've Ever Seen
See All Comments