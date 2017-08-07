You'll Never Guess Where Princess Diana Caught Prince Charles Having Phone Sex With Camilla!

Prince Charles! You naughty bloke!

In a newly-unearthed interview, Princess Diana revealed before her tragic death that she caught her husband having phone sex with his longtime mistress (and now wife), Camilla Parker Bowles, while sitting on the toilet!

According to The Sun, footage filmed in the months before that Paris car wreck shows Lady Di talking about Charles' affair — and now the BBC cameraman responsible for the interview is sharing his diary about the experience!

The anonymous videographer remembered Diana saying Camilla was the "raunchier of the two":

"She caught Charles and Camilla de flagrante after listening in to his phone calls. She described how she came to listen to their phone calls. In one, Charles was sitting on the toilet seat when she caught him."

Consequently, Di reportedly "would do everything possible to make sure Charles never became King":

"She wanted William to succeed to the throne when the Queen died. Diana clearly saw her role as the power behind William. She had this somewhat romantic idea of being a king-maker, the mother behind the monarch."

The recordings are said to be aired in the upcoming doc Diana: In Her Own Words.

What a royal fuck boy!

