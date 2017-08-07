This is amazing!

The Bay Area's Rainbow Day Camp is leading the way for creating safe (and fun!) spaces for kids who identify as transgender or "gender fluid"!

Better said, this nonprofit is offering an atmosphere where children ages 4-17 are free to explore of gender identity and expression — all while participating in ordinary summer camp activities. Love!

Camp founder Sandra Collins, who is also the mother of a nine-year-old transgender girl, said:

"A decade ago, this camp wouldn't have existed. Eventually, I do believe, it won't be so innovative. I didn't know you could be transgender at a very young age. But my daughter knew for sure at 2."

She added:

"A lot of these kids have been bullied and had trauma at school. This is a world where none of that exists, and they're in the majority. That's a new experience for kids who are used to hiding and feeling small."

At Rainbow Day Camp, kids are given the opportunity to choose their own gender pronouns and counselors are on hand if they want to talk. Therapy sessions are also offered to families at a support group after morning drop-off.

We need more of this!!!

To read more about Rainbow Day Camp, click HERE!

[Image via Rainbow Day Camp.]

