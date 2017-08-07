Home Videos Photos Shop
Ride Manufacturer Reveals The Cause Of Deadly Ohio State Fair Accident

What a tragedy.

As we previously reported, a day at the Ohio State Fair had a disastrous end when one of the amusement rides broke apart resulting in the death of 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell and the injury of countless others. So what exactly caused this tragic situation??

Well, according to the manufacturer of the Fire Ball ride, the 20-year-old machine's break down was caused by "excessive corrosion." In a recent statement, KMG International's Albert Kroon revealed investigators ruled that "excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years."

This led to the ride's "catastrophic failure" — AKA spinning out of control and shooting people into the air. Kroon also shared that the company has vowed to "develop an inspection protocol" in order to prevent future tragedies.

Hopefully, this update gives the victims and their loved ones some form of closure.

