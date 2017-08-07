Husband Who Wrote Love Letter To 'Curvy' Wife Isn't Here For The Backlash!

Viral fame isn't all it's cracked up to be!

As we reported, last week, writer Robbie Tripp wrote a public love letter to his wife Sarah where he praised her "curvy body" and how she doesn't conform to society's idea of beauty.

While the Instagram post received over 32,000 likes and widespread media coverage, it also received backlash from people who thought the HuffPost contributor's message was self-serving and attention-seeking.

In an interview published on Monday, the couple spoke to PEOPLE Now where Tripp responds to the haters and their adverse reactions.

He said:

"Anybody searching for any sort of negativity in that post — you've got to really try and twist the purpose and intent and what I'm saying to even conjure up anything negative from that… Because at the end of the day, if you're hating on that post, you're hating on a guy loving his wife. You're hating on a guy celebrating his beautiful wife who he's attracted to."

While many believe Robbie only wrote the letter to become Internet-famous, he asserts he did it because of the genuine affection he has for his wife.

"The fact that people have thought that for some reason I wrote that post thinking or knowing that it would go viral to pat myself on the back on a public platform — I had no way of knowing that it would go viral and I only wrote it because I love my wife… So I think the negativity is a little silly."

In response to allegations that the author is fetishizing his partner's body type, Sarah insists her husband supports women of all shapes and sizes.

"I think 'fetish' is definitely reaching… I've never once thought of how Robbie thinks of me as a fetish; he celebrates my curves. He supports me, he supports other women. If you scroll back, he talks about just loving girl power and seeing all these amazing women who are doing so much in the world and so much good. So I just don't buy into it at all."'

One of their biggest detractors was plus-size model Tess Holliday who also dug up an old tweet where Robbie reportedly blasts Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

💯💯💯💯This is so real. Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum. Also I'm not here for someone who says transphobic things. 🚫🏆🙅🏻 #effyourbeautystandards #transwomenarewomenA post shared by Plus Model💕Wife💕Mom💕Feminist🐝 (@tessholliday) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Other social media users wrote:

"You're literally patting yourself on the back here lmao, you're making it seem like because she's a little bit bigger, she's very lucky that you even love her. Not cute"

"It's sad cus he is making it seem like a woman's value is based in if a man accepts her or not. Hell nah"

"The self praising white cis feminist man."

"Yikes. This is the worst type of man. Her value and worth is not based in you accepting her for not being a 00 size. She looks pretty normal to me. Regardless, idk why people are praising this man for accepting a woman being an average size. Ok a white dude likes a woman who is larger than a size 0??? Groundbreaking."

You can't please 'em all!

