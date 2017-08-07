Home Videos Photos Shop
Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Keep Love Alive With A Rare Disneyland Date! PLUS More Celebrities Spotted At Disney Parks!

8/07/2017 4:40 PM ET

We rarely see Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes out together in the wild, but we guess RyGos got homesick — because the private lovebirds were spotted at Disneyland on Sunday night!

In exclusive photos on DailyMail.com, the couple tried to hide their movie star looks under baseball caps as they hit the Haunted Mansion, It's a Small World, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, holding hands and looking lovey-dovey the whole time.

And you know what? Frankly, after the Chris Pratt and Anna Faris news, we needed this!

Of course, these two weren't the only celebs who like to spend time at the Happiest Place On Earth…

[Image via FayesVision/Ian Wilson/WENN.]

