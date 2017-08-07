Home Videos Photos Shop
The Bachelorette Winner Revealed! Rachel Lindsay Picked…

Rachel Lindsay's journey to find love is complete!

After a summer of The Bachelorette taking the back burner to all the Bachelor In Paradise drama, the Texas attorney is finally getting her moment to go public with her brand new fiancé!

After a decision between Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger, and Peter Kraus — Monday night's finale of the ABC series revealed Rachel picked…

Bryan!

Do U think she made the right choice?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

