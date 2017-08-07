Home Videos Photos Shop
ICYMI: Go To The Drunken Place With Todrick Hall's Gay Version Of Get Out!

8/07/2017

Todrick Hall has done it again!

The YouTuber and Broadway star recreated one of this year's biggest movies, Get Out, and put a his own gay spin on it!

For the parody of Jordan Peele's film titled Get Out 2: Get Out of the Closet, Colleen Ballinger (AKA Miranda Sings) plays a version of Allison Williams' character, who brings home her boyfriend (played by King Bach) to meet her gay parents — while Todrick is featured as the maid and prancing groundskeeper!

We would love to see this as a feature! LOLz!

Watch the trailer (below)!

Thoughts??

