New Details Emerge In Usher's Herpes Scandal

New details have come to light in the Usher herpes scandal.

As we've reported, two women and a man are alleging the 38-year-old exposed them to herpes and failed to disclose his diagnosis before engaging in sexual activity — vaginal contact with the women, oral with the man.

And in case you missed our coverage of Lisa Bloom's press conference with complainant Quantasia Sharpton today, the celeb lawyer revealed one of her three clients (not Sharpton) has tested positive for herpes. Usher has not confirmed whether or not he has the disease.

Related: Usher's Wife Is Reportedly Unbothered…

According to TMZ, the plaintiffs all say they all had sex with the famous singer "because Raymond [Usher] was a revered celebrity in their eyes who they believed could be loved and trusted."

The suit also claims the accusers have all suffered from "severe emotional distress, depression, anxiety … embarrassment, shame, anxiety, and revulsion."

While no damages are listed, they are asking the judge to require the celeb to fully disclose whether or not he has the STD.

Stay tuned.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: health, legal matters, quantasia sharpton, sex, std, usher