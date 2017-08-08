Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rihanna Beyoncé Taylor Swift Usher PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Nick Carter, Aaron Carter, Family, LGBT >> Aaron Carter Gets Real About Coming Out, Breaking Up, And SO Much More In New Interview!

Aaron Carter Gets Real About Coming Out, Breaking Up, And SO Much More In New Interview!

8/08/2017 9:17 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineNick CarterAaron CarterFamilyLGBT

no title

Aaron Carter is flying free now!

Just days after coming out as bisexual, the 29-year-old is giving a candid interview about the thoughts and feelings leading up to his decision to go public.

Photos: Stars You Never Knew Were Bi!

In a chat with The Bert Show, he says:

"To be honest, I've been thinking about it for many years. I just felt like it was something I needed to do… It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on Dec. 7 this year."

He also says he knew he was bi as young as 12, but:

"It wasn't until I was about 17 until… there was somebody I had a small relationship with."

Speaking of relationships, you've probably read that Aaron and Madison Parker broke up right before his announcement. Well now the singer is elaborating on their fallout, explaining:

"I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it and she didn't want [to]. And that was it! So we left it mutual and parted ways."

While it must be hard to not have a familiar shoulder to lean on during this vulnerable moment, Aaron is keeping his head up, thanking everyone who's shown their support:

"The process is at your own pace and when you feel comfortable. There might be a lot of people who don't agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do. I was shocked — I was blown away. My fans know that I'm a heart on the sleeve kinda guy. That's the way I am."

As for what the future holds?

"Whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision. I find men and women attractive and that's never gonna change."

Wow, it is so refreshing to see him in such high spirits.

It even seems like there may be a brother-bonding session in the near future as, weeks after their public feud, he now says of his relationship with big bro Nick Carter:

"It's hard to get along when you're both doing the same thing. I have my own fans, Nick has his own fans. We're good. Nick and I are good. I love my brother, and we're good. There's a lot of love there — don't get it twisted."

Well, then! Consider it untwisted.

Cheers to the new-found good vibes! Keep it up, Aaron!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
The Ups & Downs & Ups Of Beyoncé’s Marriage To JAY-Z!
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Crazy Journey To Parenthood!
Chris Pratt & Anna Faris' Love Story -- In Photos!
View Pics »
Next story »
Fire, Fury, & FEAR — Twitter Freaks Out Over Donald Trump's Latest Message To North Korea!
See All Comments