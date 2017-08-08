Amber Heard Says She Feels Like She Has To 'Explain' Herself After Split From Elon Musk

Well, this is more thoughtful than "Put a fork in it" anyway.

Amber Heard's previous confirmation of her breakup with billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk was kind of a silly joke post, which Elon himself termed "v cute."

But after having a day to think about it, she decided to post something a little more serious, opening up to her Instagram followers a bit about what she was going through.

She wrote:

Not too far from what Elon wrote about them still caring for one another. Maybe it's not over for these two kids.

What do YOU think??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: amber heard, breakups, elon musk, instagram, love line, sad sad