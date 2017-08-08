Home Videos Photos Shop
Amber Heard Says She Feels Like She Has To 'Explain' Herself After Split From Elon Musk

Amber Heard Says She Feels Like She Has To 'Explain' Herself After Split From Elon Musk

8/08/2017

Well, this is more thoughtful than "Put a fork in it" anyway.

Amber Heard's previous confirmation of her breakup with billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk was kind of a silly joke post, which Elon himself termed "v cute."

But after having a day to think about it, she decided to post something a little more serious, opening up to her Instagram followers a bit about what she was going through.

She wrote:

Not too far from what Elon wrote about them still caring for one another. Maybe it's not over for these two kids.

What do YOU think??

