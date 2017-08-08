Home Videos Photos Shop
Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom Kept Their Entire Pregnancy Secret! And Now They've Just Welcomed A Baby Girl!

Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom Kept Their Entire Pregnancy Secret! And Now They've Just Welcomed A Baby Girl!

8/08/2017

Congratulations!

And also, whuuuuuttt???

Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom have welcomed a baby girl — and no one even knew they were expecting!!!

After months of keeping the entire pregnancy secret, Samberg's rep has quietly confirmed to Us Weekly that they now have a daughter.

The super private parents didn't even reveal the little girl's name or birthday!

Well, do it however you need, y'all! And welcome to parenthood!!!

