Bachelor In Paradise Promo Shows First Footage Of Moment Production Shut Down — WATCH!

ABC is certainly not shying away from controversy to hike up ratings!

After we watched three hours of Rachel Lindsay making the wrong decision (kidding! kinda!) last night on the finale of The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison blessed our lives by delivering a brand new promo for Bachelor In Paradise!

As you know, the summer was plagued with a sexual misconduct scandal that temporarily shut down production of the spinoff.

In the clip, we see the first footage of the alleged hookup between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios just "30 minutes into Paradise," and then the two being pulled aside later. After the crew is instructed to stop filming, the party continues and everything is back to normal in the next shot.

The rest of the teaser suggests the beloved Dean Unglert gets wrapped up in a love triangle, the twins (Haley and Emily Ferguson) are back, and Jasmine Goode is seriously a girl gone wild.

The rest of the announced cast includes Raven Gates, Wells Adams, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Vinny Ventiera, Alex Woytkiw, Diggy Moreland, Iggy Rodriguez, Daniel Maguire, and we're sure a few other surprises.

Needless to say, we can't wait for the premiere next Monday at 8 p.m. EST!!

In the meantime… ch-ch-check out the extended preview (below)!

[Image via Paul Hebert/ABC.]

Tags: alex woytkiw, alexis waters, amanda stanton, ben zorn, controversy, corinne olympios, daniel maguire, danielle maltby, demario jackson, derek peth, diggy moreland, iggy rodriguez, jasmine goode, kristina schulman, lacey mark, love line, nick benvenutti, rachel lindsay, raven gates, reality tv, robby hayes, taylor nolan, the bachelor-ette, travel, tv news, vinny ventiera, wells adams