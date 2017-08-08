Chloë Grace Moretz On Being Fat-Shamed By A Male Costar & Her Infamous Feud With Kim Kardashian!

Chloë Grace Moretz always keeps it 100!

The 20-year-old is featured in Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, where she opened up about a bevy of topics ranging from being fat-shamed on set, her feud with Kim Kardashian West, and thoughts about Donald Trump's presidency!

The activist remembered being bullied by an older male costar during filming of a movie when she was just 15 years old — which left her in tears at the time:

"This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, ‘What?' And he was like, ‘Yeah, you're too big for me' — as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set. It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me."

And that's not the only time she feels like she's experienced sexism in Hollywood.

Moretz said of the gender pay gap:

"Even if you're being paid equally, it's the little things, especially if the male lead is bigger than you. You aren't listened to as much, and you take a backseat."

The actress revealed she's also been turned down for roles because of the color of her hair:

"Because I'm blond and there's another blond in the movie, you can't cast me?' That's such a masculine way of looking at things."

…hair color seems like a pretty fixable problem, no??

Moving on, the Atlanta native still thinks her spat with the KUWTK star was a bit distasteful on Kimmie's part:

"It's sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman. There's a lot of woman-on-woman hate."

Chloë admitted she sees that same hate elsewhere on the Internet:

"A lot of mean photos have been made of me with Photoshop, and people have done really nasty memes about me, and just so they know, I've seen them all and I don't find them funny and I don't find them cute. That's not cool. It's bullying. And it hurts. I'm not going to deny that."

As for Trump, the celeb shared that it's more important than ever to get involved with politics:

"As an American, you fight for your country, and we protect our country, and we protect our rights, and we protect those that are weak and cannot speak."

She added:

"There's a massive issue in this country, and we've got to speak up. We're having a mockery made of our system."



