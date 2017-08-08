Get The Fuck Out Of Rihanna's Instagram Comments, Chris Brown!!!

Rihanna's sexy new look has drawn eyes across social media.

But there's one pair of peepers Riri's followers will simply not allow to creep on her page — and those belong to Chris Brown!

On Monday, the Wild Thoughts singer took to Instagram to share pics of her ensemble for the 2017 Crop Over Festival in Barbados, and the eye-popping outfit had people talking.

Related: Chris' Daughter Launches Her Own Clothing Line!

One of those was her infamous ex-boyfriend, who dared to post an "eyes" emoji underneath the curvaceous display!

Given the former couple's history, this comment sent social media into smackdown mode. Comments went from praising the Barbados beauty's look to telling Breezy to, as one user put it, "GET THE FUCK OFF HER PAGE YOU ASSHOLE"!

See the protective responses to Brown's dirty peepers (below).

chris brown needs to cease and desist pic.twitter.com/uObkp61HaZ

— hot tamale (@blckvans) August 8, 2017

Chris brown just leave her alone my guy pic.twitter.com/PiKvvzAVYf

— Young Durant (@A_Geechi) August 8, 2017

Can we all give a collective "BOIII WTF U THINKIN" to Chris Brown's comment on Rihanna's insta???? pic.twitter.com/GoFkQLoAWS

— lisa newcar (@wesstrobe) August 8, 2017

Chris brown better remove his eye emoji from under Rihanna's post like no bitch. pic.twitter.com/iTBhbA77C1

— Red (@ArianaRene_) August 8, 2017

rihanna got herself a nice rich foreign MAN…chris brown's beard don't even connect!!!

— diet stud (@dankbonnet) August 8, 2017

HOLD UP WHEN DID HE COME FOR RIRI AGAIN? pic.twitter.com/dctKhepYDF

— 🐼✨ (@LaetitiaAmatTe) August 8, 2017

Chris Brown had the audacity to comment "👀" under Rihanna's picture. Imagine being that bold.

— Jodie Landon (@_succcubus) August 8, 2017

Rihanna got thick Chris brown want that old thing back 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/wdkjnTCBGl

— keke (@Ballout_KeKe) August 8, 2017



There were some, however, who saw the situation differently…

People act like they know Chris Brown & Rihanna.They couldve spoken 5 minutes ago and we wouldnt know.Stop acting like yall know everything.

— MAURICE (@Maurice5589) August 8, 2017

Chris Brown has so much power over yall. The nigga posting a simple emoji has yall in shambles pic.twitter.com/pNsthnXLgo

— #swerve (@xharambae) August 8, 2017

What do YOU think Rihanna would say about all this?

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

Tags: chris brown, instagram, rihanna, sexy, tacky and true, viral: news, wacky