Get The Fuck Out Of Rihanna's Instagram Comments, Chris Brown!!!

8/08/2017

Rihanna's sexy new look has drawn eyes across social media.

But there's one pair of peepers Riri's followers will simply not allow to creep on her page — and those belong to Chris Brown!

On Monday, the Wild Thoughts singer took to Instagram to share pics of her ensemble for the 2017 Crop Over Festival in Barbados, and the eye-popping outfit had people talking.

One of those was her infamous ex-boyfriend, who dared to post an "eyes" emoji underneath the curvaceous display!

Given the former couple's history, this comment sent social media into smackdown mode. Comments went from praising the Barbados beauty's look to telling Breezy to, as one user put it, "GET THE FUCK OFF HER PAGE YOU ASSHOLE"!

See the protective responses to Brown's dirty peepers (below).


There were some, however, who saw the situation differently…

What do YOU think Rihanna would say about all this?

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

