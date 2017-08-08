Chris Pratt & Anna Faris' Split Was Reportedly Over Differing Plans They Had For The Future Of Their Family

At the end of the day, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris just wanted different things.

As you surely know, fans were left shocked on Sunday when the Take Me Home Tonight alums took to social media to announce that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage. While MANY people have decided to place the blame on Chris' Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence (we're not sure why, but it's happening), it seems the Pratts' split has nothing to do with a third party.

Good news for J.Law!!

Related: Anna Spoke On 'Loneliness' A Week Before Separation News

According to TMZ, Chris and Anna's estrangement was caused by their differing views about what their family life should be. Per some insiders, the Mom starlet wants a fam that's together practically 24/7. It's said the 40-year-old is eager to have more children and wants to raise them in one place — AKA Los Angeles.

Sadly, as Chris' fame continues to rise, the Hollywood hottie has been away from home more and more. Reportedly, Pratt isn't eager to have more kids as he can't currently juggle the responsibilities of a growing family with his skyrocketing career. Not to mention, the Parks and Recreation star is unable to stay locked into one place as a movie could have him off on location for months at a time.

Supposedly, there are other unspecified reasons which caused the split, but their differing family plans is the real root of the problem. And while we wish we could say a reconciliation is in the twosome's future, it's believed the pair has already gotten the the wheels in motion for a divorce. So sad.

Nonetheless, the (now former) love birds are dedicated to being good coparents for their son, Jack. Hey, at least they can be amicable…

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN.]

Tags: anna faris, breakups, chris pratt, family, jennifer lawrence, love line, sad sad