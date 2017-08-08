Home Videos Photos Shop
Legendary Country Singer Glen Campbell Dies At 81 Years Old

Legendary Country Singer Glen Campbell Dies At 81 Years Old

R.I.P. to yet another legendary musician.

It's been reported that country music icon Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's. The Rhinestone Cowboy singer passed on Tuesday morning. He was 81 years old.

Sources close to Campbell's family tell TMZ he passed away in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer's patients.

The musician has released over 70 albums in his career spanning more than five decades. He made history in 1967 by winning four Grammys in the country and pop categories.

Campbell is survived by his wife Kim Campbell and eight children.

