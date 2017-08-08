Drivers Flip Out After A Dead Body Falls Out Of Coroner's Van In The Middle Of Traffic!

How horrifying!

On Monday, the doors came open on a coroner's van in Olympia, Washington, as it was returning from a pickup at a home — and a gurney carrying a dead body rolled out into the street!

Motorists were understandably shocked by the awful scene, including a woman named Sydney Fox, who captured the moment on her phone — apparently because she just didn't know what else to do.

Police eventually arrived on scene to reroute traffic and contact the coroner's office; the driver was long gone, completely unaware he had lost a body!

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock tells The Olympian an investigation is underway to determine whether the door wasn't locked properly by the driver — or if the van suffered from some mechanical failure.

See the video of the shocking moment, if you can stomach it (below)!

