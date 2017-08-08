Fire, Fury, & FEAR — Twitter Freaks Out Over Donald Trump's Latest Message To North Korea!

Donald Trump may have been comfortable threatening "fire and fury like the world has never seen," but the rest of us are not.

After the odious POTUS seemed to lay out a huge ultimatum to North Korea, the nation threatened the U.S. once again, this time saying they were considering attacking Guam with a missile strike.

Trump seems to be steering us taxpayer first into nuclear war, and Twitter is understandably freaking the fuck out about it.

From the gallows humor to the scarily somber, see how celebs, politicians, and American citizens are reacting to the escalation (below):

This North Korea thing is really scary, but don't worry — we have our worst people on it.

— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 8, 2017

WE HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR - BUT TRUMP HIMSELF

— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 8, 2017

No idea what the right military strategy is in North Korea, but I worry that Trump might think it's good politics to provoke a conflict.

— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 8, 2017

Reckless for @POTUS to make provocative statements about North Korea & back US into a corner. We need de-escalation, not a miscalculation. https://t.co/AhBmm9PHN3

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 8, 2017

Last summer I reported that Trump asked a foreign policy leader three times why the US had nuclear weapons if we couldn't use them. https://t.co/w4JskMPNdl

— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 8, 2017

.@rianjohnson under current circumstances, could you maybe give us all a quick recap what happens in The Last Jedi?

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 8, 2017

No joke: I read Trump's statement on North Korea and thought it was a North Korean statement on Trump.

— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 8, 2017

"How did the Nukey War start, Oldfather?" "Well …" [I stoke the fire] "It was Hashtag International Cat Day…"

— Kibblesmith ⚔️ (@kibblesmith) August 8, 2017

GODDAMNIT I DID NOT SURVIVE CANCER JUST TO GET FRIED TO A CRISP BY THE FORMER HOST OF 'CELEBRITY APPRENTICE"

— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 8, 2017





*stares longingly into the distance thinking about @HillaryClinton*

— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) August 8, 2017

You know what would reduce the threat of nuclear war with North Korea? A fully-staffed State Department that actually cared about diplomacy.

— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) August 8, 2017

Guys, remember when the biggest American threat to North Korea was that Seth Rogen/James Franco movie. Good times.

— Tehani (@telizs3) August 8, 2017

we've all got that friend who thinks they're a daenerys when they're really a theon pic.twitter.com/Yq2pnAdyCX

— keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) August 8, 2017

Make America Not on the Brink of Nuclear War with North Korea Again!

— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 9, 2017

Anyone in favor of saber rattling against North Korea, please find a Korean War vet and have a conversation about their experience.

— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 8, 2017

