Fire, Fury, & FEAR — Twitter Freaks Out Over Donald Trump's Latest Message To North Korea!

8/08/2017 8:46 PM ET

Donald Trump may have been comfortable threatening "fire and fury like the world has never seen," but the rest of us are not.

After the odious POTUS seemed to lay out a huge ultimatum to North Korea, the nation threatened the U.S. once again, this time saying they were considering attacking Guam with a missile strike.

Trump seems to be steering us taxpayer first into nuclear war, and Twitter is understandably freaking the fuck out about it.

From the gallows humor to the scarily somber, see how celebs, politicians, and American citizens are reacting to the escalation (below):


