Dukes Of Hazzard Star Admits Substance Abuse But DENIES Groping Costar!

In case you hadn't heard, Luke Duke is in much bigger trouble these days.

Dukes Of Hazzard star Tom Wopat was arrested for drug possession and indecent assault after allegedly groping a female costar's ass during a play production in Massachusetts.

Related: Mighty Ducks Alum Arrested For METH Possession

He plead not guilty to all charges, but now he's apologizing for his behavior and admitting to a problem with substance abuse, saying he's going to take "immediate steps" to get sober.

In the mostly contrite statement, his rep said:

"Mr. Wopat will be taking personal time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse. While death and illness in the family, combined with the intensity of his recent schedule, certainly contributed to his misstep, Tom definitely understands that sobriety is the sole course for a successful future and will take immediate steps to achieve it."

At the same time he seems to be admitting to the drugs, he's definitively NOT copping to the charges of copping a feel. The statement continues:

"Mr. Wopat urges everyone to keep in mind that these are allegations; he's alleged to have improperly touched an adult female performer during rehearsal in the presence of the entire cast and directing staff. Tom has faith that the truth will be revealed and his good name will be restored."

Admitting to one charge and not the other. Inneresting.

What do YOU think about this statement?

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

Tags: assault, busted!, drug possession, drugs, dukes of hazzard, icky icky poo, legal matters, rehab, tom wopat