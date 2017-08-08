Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Rihanna Beyoncé Taylor Swift Usher PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Drugs, Legal Matters, Busted!, Rehab >> Dukes Of Hazzard Star Admits Substance Abuse But DENIES Groping Costar!

Dukes Of Hazzard Star Admits Substance Abuse But DENIES Groping Costar!

8/08/2017 2:07 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooDrugsLegal MattersBusted!Rehab

no title

In case you hadn't heard, Luke Duke is in much bigger trouble these days.

Dukes Of Hazzard star Tom Wopat was arrested for drug possession and indecent assault after allegedly groping a female costar's ass during a play production in Massachusetts.

Related: Mighty Ducks Alum Arrested For METH Possession

He plead not guilty to all charges, but now he's apologizing for his behavior and admitting to a problem with substance abuse, saying he's going to take "immediate steps" to get sober.

In the mostly contrite statement, his rep said:

"Mr. Wopat will be taking personal time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse. While death and illness in the family, combined with the intensity of his recent schedule, certainly contributed to his misstep, Tom definitely understands that sobriety is the sole course for a successful future and will take immediate steps to achieve it."

At the same time he seems to be admitting to the drugs, he's definitively NOT copping to the charges of copping a feel. The statement continues:

"Mr. Wopat urges everyone to keep in mind that these are allegations; he's alleged to have improperly touched an adult female performer during rehearsal in the presence of the entire cast and directing staff. Tom has faith that the truth will be revealed and his good name will be restored."

Admitting to one charge and not the other. Inneresting.

What do YOU think about this statement?

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Tamra Judge's Estranged Daughter Puts Her On FULL BLAST — See The Shade Over The RHOC Star HERE!
Next story »
Forget About Bachelor In Paradise, We're Hyped About Jimmy Kimmel's Baby Bachelor In Paradise!
See All Comments