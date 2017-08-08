Home Videos Photos Shop
Elon Musk Confirms His Recent Breakup With Amber Heard… In The Comments Section Of The Actress' Instagram!

Elon Musk Confirms His Recent Breakup With Amber Heard… In The Comments Section Of The Actress' Instagram!

8/08/2017

elon musk confirms amber heard split

It really is over.

On Monday, Elon Musk took to Instagram to confirm the news that he and actress Amber Heard have broken up. Innerestingly enough, the billionaire chose to make the announcement in the comments section of one Miz Heard's IG posts.

After calling a pic (below) of Johnny Depp's ex "V cute," the business magnate wrote:

Put a fork in it 📸:@jessicakovacevicA post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

There you have it. Although, we ARE excited to hear that a reconciliation is possible in the twosome's future!!

[Image via AEDT/Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

