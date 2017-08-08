HBO Hackers Leak MORE Game Of Thrones Scripts — And The Cast's Private Phone Numbers!

HBO may have to pay its debts to the enemy after all.

The fleet of hackers behind recent leaks of show treatments, scripts, and upcoming episodes hit the premium cable network with another attack on Monday — and this leak holds the most sensitive stolen data yet.

The latest cache of compromised documents includes a Game Of Thrones script from an upcoming episode, a month's worth of emails from an HBO executive, and even the cast's emails and phone numbers!

One document allegedly includes HBO CEO Richard Plepler's contact list, along with a GoT cast list with contact information for actors including Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, and Peter Dinklage.

That's right — thanks to the hackers, you can dial up Kit Harington and tell Jon Snow himself to bend the knee!

According to the Guardian, Monday's leak came with a ransom note asking for a multimillion dollar payout in bitcoins.

The hackers reportedly included a video message to Plepler asking for "our six-month salary in bitcoin" — which is apparently how long it took to hack HBO's system. The crooks cheekily wrote:

"HBO spends 12 million for Market Research and five million for GOT7 advertisements. So consider us another budget for your advertisements!"

LOL — we mean… sad!

An HBO spokesperson addressed the newest leaks to THR, saying the network's resident Three Eyed Raven predicted this latest hit — but doesn't foresee a total email meltdown a la Sony. The statement reads:

"HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised."

Good to know HBO is keeping its borders strong. So… does that mean we can prank call Cersei?

