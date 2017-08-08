Jack The Ripper Identity Confirmed By New Evidence? One Of The Biggest Murder Mysteries Of All Time May Have Been Solved…

Jack The Ripper may be the most famous cold case in history — but has it finally been cracked?

Back in 1992, a diary detailing the brutal Whitechapel murders was supposedly uncovered, but scrap dealer Mike Barrett wasn't very forthcoming with how he acquired it (he said he got it from a "family friend"), leading many to automatically dismiss the book as a forgery.

But now a team of researchers led by filmmaker Bruce Robinson believe they've found the source of the book — which is now looking like the genuine article.

According to new evidence, Barrett was a regular at the same local pub as the electricians working on the house of the family home of the late suspect — and timecards prove they even worked on the house the very day Barrett later brought the diary to a publisher.

Researchers now believe the electricians approached Barrett because he often boasted about being an aspiring author, and they thought he might know how to sell the book — and that they refused to go public themselves for fear of being prosecuted for stealing from the home.

It's all starting to add up…

And if this is true, then the diary's author — a cotton merchant named James Maybrick, who coincidentally died in 1889, just after the final Whitechapel murder — is by far the best suspect.

That case may be on its way to being solved, but there are still plenty for which we may never have a good answer…

[Image via Universal Pictures.]

