Jennifer Lawrence Is Impregnated With Fear In The First Full Trailer For Mother! — Watch!

Could this be the mother of all Jennifer Lawrence roles?!

Based on the first full trailer for mother!, we think so!

After a vaguely terrifying poster and teaser, Paramount Pictures finally delivered a closer look at Darren Aronofsky's psychological horror film — and it's giving us major Rosemary's Baby vibes.

Related: Twitter Blames J.Law For Chris Pratt & Anna Faris' Breakup!

The trailer doesn't give much away, but shows J.Law trying to make a home with her man Javier Bardem when mysterious strangers — including Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer — drop in unannounced.

From there, things take a turn for the unexpected… but we're expecting some twisted, demonic shit to go down!

Ch-ch-check out the full trailer for mother! (below) — and catch the film in theaters September 15!

[Image via Paramount Pictures/YouTube.]

Tags: darren aronofsky, ed harris, film flickers, javier bardem, jennifer lawrence, michelle pfeiffer, mother!, paramount pictures, scary!