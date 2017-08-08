Forget About Bachelor In Paradise, We're Hyped About Jimmy Kimmel's Baby Bachelor In Paradise!

Chloë Grace Moretz On Being Fat-Shamed By A Male Costar & Her Infamous Feud With Kim Kardashian!
Chloë Grace Moretz always keeps it 100!
The 20-year-old is featured in Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, where she opened up about a bevy of topics ranging from being fat-shamed on set, her feud with Kim Kardashian West, and thoughts about Donald Trump's presidency!
The activist remembered being bullied by an older male costar during filming of a movie when she was just 15 years old -- which left her in tears at the time:
"This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, ‘What?' And he was like, ‘Yeah, you're too big for me' — as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set. It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me."
And that's not the only time she feels like she's experienced sexism in Hollywood.
Moretz said of the gender pay gap:
