Forget About Bachelor In Paradise, We're Hyped About Jimmy Kimmel's Baby Bachelor In Paradise!

There's no denying that Jimmy Kimmel is a member of Bachelor nation.

We mean, only a stan would create an adorable baby version of the celebrated ABC dating competition. As you likely know, the funny man created both Baby Bachelor and Baby Bachelorette in honor of the reality TV franchise.

Thus, it only makes sense that the late night host create Baby Bachelor In Paradise in honor of BiP's upcoming premiere on August 14. And tbh, this may be the best installment of the Baby Bachelor franchise! Be sure to ch-ch-check out the precious spoof for yourself (above).

You know you want to…

