Former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Got Married, In Case You Care

Whoa, Juan Pablo Galavis actually got married.

The best part is, no one noticed until Chris Harrison was forced to announce the news at the top of last night's finale of The Bachelorette! But even that was a short lived moment.

Anyway, everything seems to be ees okay with the controversial former Bachelor as he recently tied the knot with Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos in an intimate ceremony in Miami!

Ch-ch-check out the lovey-dovey couple (below)!

Te amo Esposo Mío 👫 Foto: @andreinaduven y @patrickdolande 📸 GRACIAS por capturar este inolvidable momento ❤A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

🤣🤣🤣 y quién dijo que las novias el día de su boda no manejan? 💛💙❤@southdadetoyota 💪 GRACIAS por capturar este momento amiga bella @fanny_ottati 😍A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

SÍ ME CASE POR EL CIVIL 😍 y estamos FELICES 👫 Millones de GRACIAS a tantas personas que trabajaron conmigo en SECRETO para hacer este sueño realidad 😍 Voy a comenzar por mi AMADO Y ADORADO @alejandrofajardovnzla y a todo su equipo de trabajo 🙆 en especial a mi @jennyross_ 💛💙❤ Poco a poco con más fotografías les voy a ir hablando de todos mis angelitos que fueron mis cómplices en esta AVENTURA 😍A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

What a stunning bride!

Good luck, you two!

[Image via Instagram.]

