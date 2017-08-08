Home Videos Photos Shop
Former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Got Married, In Case You Care

8/08/2017 11:39 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineWedding WaltzReality TVThe Bachelor/ette

Juan Pablo Galavis

Whoa, Juan Pablo Galavis actually got married.

The best part is, no one noticed until Chris Harrison was forced to announce the news at the top of last night's finale of The Bachelorette! But even that was a short lived moment.

Anyway, everything seems to be ees okay with the controversial former Bachelor as he recently tied the knot with Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos in an intimate ceremony in Miami!

Ch-ch-check out the lovey-dovey couple (below)!

Te amo Esposo Mío 👫 Foto: @andreinaduven y @patrickdolande 📸 GRACIAS por capturar este inolvidable momento ❤A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

What a stunning bride!

Good luck, you two!

[Image via Instagram.]

